Released Spireites keeper finds new home in the division below

A young goalkeeper released by the Sprieites at the end of the season has found a new home with a National League North outfit.

Dylan Parkin has signed for Boston United after his three year stint at the Proact came to an end this summer.

The 19-year-old didn’t make a senior competitive appearance for Chesterfield but did make the bench 21 times last season and played a big part in a Spireites XI winning a penalty shootout at home in the Derbyshire Senior Cup quarter-final.

Parkin has played in non-league already on loan for both Ossett Albion and Sheffield FC.

The Pilgrim’s new stopper began his career at Sheffield United before joining Town at the age of 16.

Boston boss Craig Elliott has handed him a one-year deal and he is expected to battle with George Willis for the number one spot at the Jakemans Stadium