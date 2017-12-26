Reed backs Spireites to strengthen in January

Have your say

Louis Reed believes the January transfer window will leave Chesterfield a stronger outfit.

Chesterfield manager Jack Lester has talked extensively of making additions when the window opens, saying he wants to bring in quality to bolster the squad.

For midfielder Reed, on loan from Sheffield United, the arrival of new faces would be timely.

And he’s backing the management team to bring in talent.

“I know the lads are fit enough to play three games in a week, but a rest would do a few a favour,” he said.

“There’s a few bugs, illnesses knocking about.

“I think we’re down to bare minimum at the minute, there’s a lot of injuries taking a toll.

“It can be a bit upsetting to the lads seeing team-mates out injired, so January is a chance to strengthen.

“Whatever comes through the door I’m sure will be good enough to play in this team.”

Today the Spireites were beaten 2-0 at home by Crewe Alexandra, having conceded twice in the first half.

For Reed, the second half improvement wasn’t a positive of sorts, but still not enough.

“The two goals we conceded were sloppy again, we had a mountain to climb from there.

“We were better in the second half but still no where near good enough.

“I think we lacked energy and desire in the first half, the second half we showed more.

“It just didn’t fall for us.”

And with three defeats on the bounce, Chesterfield will be desperate to pick up a win when Colchester visit on Saturday.

“Saturday is massive, nothing other than three points is good enough. We’ve got a chance to put it right,” he added.