Red card against Spireites ends Yeovil star’s hopes of taking on Manchester United

A red card in the final minutes of Yeovil’s game with Chesterfield has cost Otis Khan the chance to take on Manchester United.

Glovers star man Otis Khan, who has been tipped for a big move this month, saw red in the wake of Kristian Dennis’ stoppage time winner.

Khan was pulled back by Spireite Louis Reed, but stopped playing and allowed Reed to spray the ball forward into the path of Dennis, who did the rest.

Protesting the lack of whistle for Reed’s tug cost Khan dearly, as he made contact with the referee and was sent off.

The player issued a statement on social media stating his hope that the red card would be rescinded and insisting he had merely stumbled into referee Kevin Johnson.

But this evening the FA have dashed Khan’s dream of playing against his boyhood club Manchester United in the FA Cup this week by rejecting Yeovil’s appeal and issuing the player with a five-game ban.

An FA spokesperson said: “Otis Khan will be banned for Yeovil Town’s next five matches after he was sent off for violent conduct during the game against Chesterfield on Saturday [20/01/18].

“Yeovil appealed the red card, however, they failed to convince an Independent Regulatory Commission that the referee made an obvious error in sending the player off.

“Furthermore, the Independent Regulatory Commission increased the player’s standard suspension of three matches by an additional two matches as it considered the appeal had no prospect of success.

“The decision cannot be appealed.”

Khan was on the scoresheet at the Proact earlier in the season when Yeovil beat the Spireites 3-2 in the final game before Jack Lester became first team manager.