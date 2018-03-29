Ramsdale faces new challenge

The return to fitness of Joe Anyon will bring the best out of Chesterfield’s current number one Aaron Ramsdale – at least that’s the hope of Jack Lester.

Anyon was Lester’s first choice stopper when he broke his arm at the start of December.

The Spireites had to bring in keepers on emergency loans before signing Ramsdale on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth in January.

Ramsdale, who overcame a number of errors in his first few games to start producing solid displays in goal, faced no real challenge for the jersey until very recently.

Lester believes the presence of the 31-year-old Anyon will put pressure on 19-year-old Ramsdale.

“I think you saw that (at Cheltenham), Rammers knows he’ll need to be on his toes or he’ll lose his place,” he said.

“That’s very important.

“Rammers will push Joe as well, because when Joe was fit he was in the same position where he wasn’t really being challenged to play.

“It’s probably the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve had two goalkeepers, although Joe is not yet quite up to full sharpness, but we have two keepers pushing for a place.”

The Town boss is happy to have ex Scunthorpe, Lincoln and Port Vale man Anyon back in and around the first team squad.

“In the dressing room (at Cheltenham) Joe was a big influence.

“He didn’t play in the game but just having that experience around really helped with the feel of the afternoon and the concentration of the players.

“It’s great to have him back in and around it, he does improve the training ground.”

Anyon plyed 19 times before breaking his arm at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy.