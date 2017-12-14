PREVIEW: Wanderers in ‘formidable’ form at home ahead of Spireites clash

Have your say

Chesterfield visit a side in ‘formidable’ home form on Saturday to face a pair of dangerous strikers.

Wycombe Wanderers sit fifth in League One and are unbeaten in four games ahead of a clash with the Spireites, themselves six games unbeaten.

Bucks Free Press writer Nicholas Tunney says Gareth Ainsworth has his men playing nicely at present.

“Wycombe are playing some great stuff,” he said.

“They have been pretty formidable at home in recent weeks, scoring plenty of goals and play a high octane brand of attacking football.

“They have scored a hatful of goals and picked up a decent point at Stevenage on Saturday, a game which they really should have won after an excellent team performance.”

Wycombe’s attack is spearheaded by an attacking duo who cause defences all kinds of trouble.

Adebayo Akinfenwa gave Town a torrid time last season in the FA Cup and Tunney says the big man is having a great season.

“He has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals already and proving a real handful for defences with his sheer presence, strength and superb hold-up play,” he said.

“On top of that he has provided five assists and has been playing some of the best football of his career.”

It’s far from a one-man show, however.

Tunney said: “Craig Mackail-Smith has also hit a rich vein of form since signing from Luton in the summer. He is back to full fitness and as well as his goalscoring exploits, he is a nightmare for defenders with his constant workrate and pace. He literally doesn’t stop running.”

Other players to have impressed are Luke O’Nien, back after an injury lay-off and putting his box-to-box running to good effect, and teenager Ebere Eze.

“Eze has lit up Adams Park since signing on-loan from QPR.

“He is just 19 but plays such a mature game and has magic in his boots.

“His performances at home have generally been better than away. He will definitely go further in the game.”

Tunney believes Wycombe are slightly ahead of expectation this season.

“They are comfortably inside the playoffs and I think the remit this campaign was to challenge after missing out by one point last season so all signs are good for Wanderers at the moment,” he added.

Likely line-up (4-3-3): Brown, Jombati, Stewart, El-Abd, Jacobson, O’Nien, Bloomfield, Eze, Tyson, Akinfenwa, Mackail-Smith.