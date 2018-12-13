Police ‘look forward to welcoming fans’ at Chesterfield FC protest

Derbyshire Police say they’ve engaged with organisers of a Spireites protest over their plans for Saturday.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they will police the game as normal.

“Derbyshire Constabulary has a dedicated and proactive Football Policing Unit which helps police fixtures across the county.

“We have been made aware of the potential for a peaceful protest prior to the FA Trophy fixture between Chesterfield Football Club and Basford United this weekend. The protest organisers have contacted us and engaged with officers regarding this matter.

“The Constabulary will put in place a policing operation for this game, as we do all matches, and the resources will be proportionate with a local fixture of this type.

“The Football Policing Unit will be on duty, as is normal practice, and look forward to welcoming fans for what we hope will be a tightly fought contest played, and supported, in a way that will do both clubs proud.”