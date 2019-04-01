Player ratings - who stood out and how Chesterfield fared as individuals in their victory over Dagenham and Redbridge
Will Evans, Joe Rowley and Tom Denton were all candidates for Man of the Match in Chesterfield's win over Dagenham and Redbridge.
Evans was rock solid at the back, Rowley supplied two assists and Denton, as per usual, won his headers and linked up with his team-mates well throughout the 2-0 victory.
Shwan Jalal - 7 - Had four or five shots to deal with, mostly from distance, and dealt with everything comfortably. Started the move for the second goal.
Will Evans - 8 - A really good, solid performance, in and out of possession. His surging runs upfield are a joy to behold when Town are winning.
Josef Yarney - 7 - Solid in defence, improved on the ball after the break.
Haydn Hollis - 7 - A no-nonsense display from the big centre-half.
