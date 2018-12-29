Pemberton won’t rule out using his academy kids in Chesterfield first team squad, can select transfer listed six and has doubts over two strikers

Have your say

John Pemberton won’t rule out including his academy players in today’s first team squad to take on Hartlepool.

The Spireites caretaker may be without senior strikers Tom Denton and Alex Kiwomya, but right-back Brad Barry has recovered from a concussion and trained yesterday.

“Dents and Kiwomya are not a million miles off,” he said yesterday, in his first press conference since taking the reigns in the wake of Martin Allen’s departure.

“We’ll see how Dents is in the morning, he’s chomping a bit.”

According to Pemberton, the six players recently transfer listed by the club are all available to him.

But he won’t be fielding a vastly different side and introducing lots of new faces to the line-up.

“They’re all available,” he said.

“The ones fit, I can use who I want.

“I’m conscious of not making too many changes, I think that would be unwise.”

As for his own academy youngsters, he’s mulling over whether or not to bring them into the team, but is keen to have them involved in some way at least.

“That’s for me to decide. I’m not going to rule that out, because I think sometimes you need them.

“I’ve got to get a balance to the team and the squad.

“I’ve got no problems throwing them in, I know the mentality of the young ones, I know what they’re capable of.

“It’s just getting the balance.

“Putting them in the fight might not be quite right, but certainly in and around it.”

George Smith, who has been out on loan at Dover, appears to be back at the Proact early and could be in line for a return to the blue shirt in the upcoming games.

Pemberton said: “He’s almost ready to get going again.”