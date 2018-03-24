On loan Lion looking for another ‘Luton’

Sid Nelson is as irrepressible off the pitch as he is on it.

The 22-year-old is brimming with enthusiasm, whether he’s meeting a ball with his head at the edge of the box or meeting questions about Chesterfield’s relegation battle head on.

It’s not unique for a loan player to kick and head his way into supporters’ affections, but it’s quite rare to see one take on the mantle of leadership so willingly from the outset of a loan stint.

Millwall defender Nelson is playing for the side sitting second bottom in the Football League and, apparently, loving every minute.

“It’s been magnificent,” he said, ahead of tomorrow’s tough game against promotion hopefuls Notts County.

“From the fans, to the staff, to the players.

“I feel like we’re all united as one at the minute.”

Whether it’s wildly gesticulating to the Kop to provoke a reaction, leading the pre-game huddle discussion or throwing himself into a challenge, Nelson seems to be only further endearing himself to Town supporters when he steps over the white line.

Only three of his nine appearances have ended victorious, yet Nelson proves that what fans really want to see is full blooded effort.

And it’s a mutual appreciation.

“Fans are really important to us at the moment, it’s their club as well as ours,” he said.

“It’s not just about getting them involved, it’s about being together, showing we’re working for them and they’re working for us.

“It’s a massive help, they’ve been with us a lot this season, they came down in hundreds from miles away to Cheltenham, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

One of the highlights of Nelson’s short time as a Spireite was his second game, a shock 2-0 victory over then league leaders Luton Town.

He’s hoping they can replicate that against fourth-placed Notts County live on Sky tomorrow.

“A game on a Sunday, full house, local derby, there is that extra buzz about it.

“We’ve got to focus on the job in hand.

“I think if we produce another performance like we did against Luton when I first came here, big team, we can make a statement to the rest of the league.

“Going into the game the lads have got that inner belief, knowing we can win.

Last time out they picked up a point, away against Cheltenham who are a side in good form.

It was a big improvement from the display that helped Lincoln City to a 3-1 win at the Proact.

Nelson is pinning his survival hopes on that improvement continuing for the final 10 games of the season.

“After the Lincoln game we sat down as a team and management and addressed areas where we could be better.

“I feel like we’ve been putting it into practise.

“I’m sure if we keep putting in performances I’m sure we’ll get out of this.”