On loan Blades keeper ‘buzzing’ after first clean sheet for Chesterfield

Jake Eastwood was ‘buzzing’ after securing his first clean sheet on loan at Chesterfield.

The young Sheffield United stopper made a crucial save in each half to help the Spireites to a 0-0 draw at home to high flying Colchester.

Having lost 5-1 on his debut and followed that with a 2-0 defeat at home to Crewe on Boxing Day, the goalless draw was a big boost.

But those losses haven’t been on the 21-year-old’s mind.

“It’s not about reflecting on what happened a few weeks ago, you’ve got to put it behind you,” he said.

“To get a draw against a team pushing for promotion is a good point and something to build on.

“Off the back of three defeats it’s good to get that performance.”

Eastwood was impressed with how the back four played in front of him this afternoon.

“I thought it was really good, the defence played really well and won all the first balls which really helped the team,” he said.

“It limited the amount of shots they had and I thought the whole team did well, we kept the ball up the pitch.

“We’re pretty disappointed we didn’t win it.”

He hopes today’s clean sheet is the first of many for Town.

“I’m buzzing to get a clean sheet.

“We’ve done our job as defenders.

“Ultimately you want to keep the ball out of the net and in the previous two games we haven’t done that.

“Hopefully we can kick on and keep another few clean sheets in the next few games.”

Chesterfield have little time to reflect on today’s draw with a visit to Coventry City facing them on Monday afternoon.

Eastwood says the players’ task is a simple one in the interim.

“Everything now is about recovering for the quick turnaround.

“We need to make sure we’re 100 per cent right for that game now.”