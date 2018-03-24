No game but no Saturday afternoon in the pub for Lester’s staff, who have a mission

Have your say

Chesterfield might not be playing until tomorrow but it doesn’t mean a Saturday afternoon at Meadowhall or the pub for Jack Lester’s staff.

The Spireites’ game against Notts County has been moved to Sunday so it can be televised live and it presents an opportunity for Lester to gather information on their relegation rivals.

There are some tough fixtures for the sides in and around Chesterfield in League Two.

Bottom team Barnet travel to automatic promotion hopefuls Luton Town, while the side directly above Town, Grimsby, are at seventh-placed Coventry City.

Forest Green Rovers host another play-off contender, Mansfield Town, and Port Vale are away at top three Wycombe Wanderers.

Lester sees the upside in a 24-hour delay for his men.

“It gives us an opportunity to go and see teams on Saturday that we’ll be coming up against,” he said.

“The staff will be going up and down the country, so it works out quite well.

“We can have a good scouting mission on Saturday and then concentrate on ourselves on Sunday.”