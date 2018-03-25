No complaints from Kevin Nolan after Notts County are well beaten

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan had no complaints after his side were comprehensively beaten by Chesterfield at the Proact today.

Second bottom Town were 3-1 winners over the side in fourth position in League Two.

It was as complete a performance as the Spireites have produced all season, defending stoutly against experienced and physical strikers and playing some lovely stuff in possession.

Nolan paid tribute to Jack Lester’s side.

“We can’t cover up, we can’t do anything else but take it on the chin,” he said.

“Chesterfield were better than us today, they worked harder, they did the nastier bits out of possession really well.

“In possession they kept it better than us and they got their just reward, fair play to them, I’ve no complaints about the result.”

Today’s game reminded Nolan of his own side last season when they shocked teams at the opposite end of the table.

“Last year we were 91st in the league and played a lot of teams at the top end of the table and took them apart.

“They’ve done that today.

“The thing is they’ve got to do that another seven times to get themselves out of trouble.

“We haven’t, we’ve just got to make sure we concentrate on us.

“They were the better team on the day, over a season they’re obviously not.

“We were way below our standards, below what we’re about and unfortunately we couldn’t hang on or just do the nasty bits.

“That’s disappointing from us.”