New Chesterfield boss Sheridan just happy to be in the hat, clarifies goalkeeping situation, anticipates new signings

John Sheridan focused on the positives - a win and a clean sheet - after Chesterfield left it late to beat Bedford Town in the FA Trophy.

His first game in charge was a frustrating one to watch as Town lacked a cutting edge in attack, but the boss was just happy to get through to the third round.

“I wouldn’t say I’d learned too much,” he said.

“The most important thing is we got off to a winning start.

“I think we should have scored more goals.

“Some of our play was good.”

Sheridan saw good and bad in the performance of his players, who have had just two days training under the new gaffer.

“I saw some good things,” he said.

“I’ve seen things why they’ve maybe ended up losing games and made themselves vulnerable throughout the season, so we’ll work hard to make us stronger.

“No disrespect to the opposition, you make them little mistakes you get punished against better opposition.”

The manager credited Bedford, who play their trade three divisions below Chesterfield, for making it a tricky afternoon.

“They made life difficult for us today,” he said.

“I’m just pleased we ended up winning. A 1-0 is as good as 5-0. We should have scored more goals.

“I don’t want a replay. It was getting close towards the end, but the big fella comes on, scores a good goal, great finish.

“It’s a big game for them so they’re going to come and make it difficult.

“Full respect for them. I knew it would be difficult. It’s like us going to a Championship side, getting behind the ball and fighting

“Full credit to the manager and the team, they have us a game. You’re always in the game at 0-0.”

Sheridan said his side’s failure to make the most of their possession in the final third was something they’ll need to work on, as he looks to get victories in the early days of his tenure.

“At times we passed the ball well. It’s just that cutting edge. When you get in the final third and get chances to score goals let’s make sure we score goals.

“I want us to be brave and creative, but switched on and solid at the back, demanding from each other..

“We need to do things quickly. I’m just pleased we got off to a winning start.

“We’ll work again in the week on how I want us to play.”

Although Sheridan says he’s still keen to give everyone an opportunity, new signings appear imminent.

“I’m trying to bring players in,” he said.

“I want us to have a strong outfit and people competing and fighting for places.

“I’m speaking to players, I’m confident we’ll have a couple in by Aldershot.”

One player who won’t feature again for Town is Callum Burton.

The goalkeeper has returned to Hull City, says Sheridan.

“Callum is going back, I haven’t met him, he’s suspended for three games. I think (it’s) in everyone’s interest.

“I gave (Shwan) Jalal the number one shirt today, I want the two lads who are here to compete with each other and fight for the number one spot.

“Regarding Callum he has gone back and his loan will be up.”

On the injury front, Robbie Weir came off in agony midway through the second half but Sheridan believed it could have been worse.

“I think the lad’s just caught him,” he said.

“He’s stood on the back of his Achilles. It’s better than Robbie going down with no one around him. I think it’s just a bit tender.”

The new boss expects to have Alex Kiwomya available for next weekend’s trip to Aldershot.