New boy is not here for money, he’s here for a fight

Giles Coke says he and the rest of the Spireites need to be up for a fight in League Two.

The experienced new recruit has vowed to put in the necessary hard work as he attempts to rekindle his career and keep Chesterfield in the Football League.

Coke got his first taste of Town action in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday against Notts County.

That match came exactly two years since his last competitive outing and he’s been without a club since last summer.

But he feels ready to contribute for Chesterfield.

“It went fine, it went good,” he said.

“I don’t really know (about match fitness). I feel good, but obviously games in reserves are not the same as games in the league.

“I feel good, I feel like I’m ready to go.”

For some players with Championship and Scottish Premier experience, a relegation dog fight in League Two might not appeal all that much.

Coke insists he just wanted to get back on the pitch and the Spireites presented an ideal opportunity.

He said: “I’ve been injured for a long time, I just wanted to get back playing.

“(Jack Lester) didn’t really need to sell it to me, I wanted to play, for me it didn’t matter the level.

“I love football, it’s not about the money, it’s about getting back to doing what I love doing.

“Being out so long all you want to do is get back as quickly as you can.”

The 31-year-old inked a deal until the end of the season and knows exactly what lies ahead of him and his new team-mates at the Proact.

He says he’s more than up for the challenge and isn’t taking a place in the team for granted.

And if he lives up to his word, he’s confident he’ll achieve his personal goals as well as the club’s.

“We’re down the bottom, which isn’t very good but the boys are good, I believe there are some good, good players,” he said.

“I just believe we need to fight, show a bit more desire and determination, winning mentality, fighting on the pitch.

“I know that just because I’ve played at a higher level doesn’t mean I’m guaranteed to play.

“I know I’ve got to work hard and still do a job, I know I will because that’s the sort of character and player I am.

“I’m determined and I’m mentally strong and I want to get back to playing regularly.

“I believe that if I do work hard, I’ll get back to where I believe I should be.”