Nelson recalls September clash with Spireites and ‘big Chris’

Sid Nelson might be a defender who ‘likes defending’ but he still admired the way Chesterfield played possession football when he faced them back in September.

The centre-half, on loan at the Proact for the rest of the season from Championship club Millwall, tackled the Spireites as part of a Yeovil side who won 3-2 earlier in the current campaign.

When asked what stood out for him, on that occasion, he said it was the way Town looked after the ball because it was a style quite unlike the ones employed by Yeovil and his previous loan club, Newport County.

“I rememember the playing style, Chesterfield kept the ball really well,” he said.

“That was something I admired, it was different to the previous two clubs I’ve been at.

“The playing style was an attraction.”

And marking Chesterfield’s burly forward Chris O’Grady was also a memorable experience for the youngster.

“I remember playing against big Chris, which was obviously a handful.

“That was another good learning curve for me.”

Although the 22-year-old obviously found Chesterfield’s passing style easy on the eye in that Yeovil game, he makes no bold claims about his own ability on the ball.

When asked if he enjoys having the ball at his feet at the back, Nelson replied: “I like defending, we’ll put it that way.”