Muggleton on Town’s talent spotting agenda

Chesterfield are not just building a portfolio of players who can play for the club next season, they’re also on the lookout for potential 2019/20 signings.

Carl Muggleton, the club’s goalkeeping coach, is to play a big part in finding talent and, along with assistant boss Adrian Whitbread, putting names to manager Martin Allen.

A former three-time Spireites player who made 148 first team appearances for the club, Muggleton makes it very clear where the decision making power lies at the Proact Stadium.

“We’ll all be working together,” he said, when asked how recruitment would work.

“It’ll be my part to organise stuff, the games we’re going to go and watch.

“Ultimately the manager is the man who decides, we put players to him and if he wants the player and we can afford him and get him in then great.

“At the end of the day the manager has the final say, he’s the leader.

“That’s the way forward.”

While much of the focus will be on putting together a squad to challenge in the National League next season, Muggleton says they’re mindful of spotting players who could perhaps make the Proact their home further down the line.

“We’ll build a portfolio, not just for this season, this January coming up and next year,” he said.

“We’re not just looking for tomorrow, we’re looking forward.

“We want to be building that portfolio ready for whatever happens.”