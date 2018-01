Have your say

Millwall defender Sid Nelson has joined Chesterfield on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old featured at the Proact earlier in the season during a loan spell with Yeovil Town.

A centre-half, Nelson has played in the Championship for his parent club and also spent time with Newport County last season.

His presence will be a big boost for the Town back line with central defenders Ian Evatt and Sam Hird suffering from knocks.