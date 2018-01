Have your say

Jack Lester has lost a member of his backroom staff.

Physio Michael McBride is to leave the Proact and take up a position with League One Scunthorpe United.

The Scottish national team physio is the last remaining addition to the backroom team made by previous boss Gary Caldwell.

McBride joined the club in June 2017 having left Wigan Athletic to reunite with Caldwell.

Chesterfield are yet to reveal the Scot’s replacement.