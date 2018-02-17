McCourt relishing his love-in with the Chesterfield fans

Have your say

Jak McCourt is relishing the mutual appreciation that exists between himself and the Chesterfield fans.

The midfielder’s name has been sung by the Kop at regular intervals during home games,at least since Jack Lester became boss.

McCourt has a theory as to why the fans seem to like him.

“I’ve had that a club before but nothing like the fans here,” he said.

“They’ve taken to me really well and I think it’s just because I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“I can’t thank them enough for the support they’ve shown me and the whole team.”

It helps that he’s been in the goals this season too.

That’s something he’s keen to do a lot more of.

“Now that I’ve got a few I’ve set a little target with myself and the staff here.

“Hopefully by the end of the season I can reach that and help us kick on.”