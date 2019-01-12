MATCHDAY LIVE: Chesterfield FC v Bedford Town, as it happens

John Sheridan is the new manager for Chesterfield FC
John Sheridan is the new manager for Chesterfield FC
0
Have your say

John Sheridan is back in the dugout for the first time since his return to Chesterfield, as his side face Bedford in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Follow the action as it happens through the live feed below. Refresh the page for updates.