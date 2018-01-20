MATCH REPORT: Yeovil 1-2 Chesterfield

Kristian Dennis fired Chesterfield to a crucial victory in their battle against relegation with a 93rd-minute winner against fellow strugglers Yeovil.

The Spireites striker pounced on a late defensive mistake to score his 13th goal of the season and secure back-to-back victories for the visitors.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Sky Bet League Two; Yeovil Town v Chesterfield FC; 20/01/2018 KO 15.00; Huish Park; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Louis Reed celebrates after his free-kick put Chesterfield ahead at Yeovil

The winner was no less than what Jack Lester’s side deserved, with a stirring second-half performance seeing them stun the hosts, despite Lewis Wing’s late leveller ten minutes from time.

The Spireites handed new signing Alex Whitmore an immediate debut after bringing the defender in from Burnley and he made a solid start against lively Yeovil winger Jordan Green.

After a steady opening to the game, Chesterfield started to cause problems for the home side as the first half went on.

Chris O’Grady was presented with a great chance when he latched on to a poor defensive header from Tom James but sent his shot straight at home keeper Artur Krysiak.

At the other end, Spireites stopper Aaron Ramsdale made decent saves to deny Francois Zoko and Otis Khan.

But it was after the break that Chesterfield took the lead, with midfielder Louis Reed blasting in a free-kick after a foul right on the edge of the area.

Yeovil levelled with a long-range strike from substitute Wing, but Chesterfield were not to be denied an invaluable win/

Dennis pounced on a mix-up between defender Bevis Mugabi and goalkeeper Artur Krysiak and rolled the ball into the empty net to clinch victory deep into stoppage time.

Yeovil claimed Khan was fouled in the build-up to the goal, with the same player being sent off for continuing his protests.

But the goal stood and after being Luton seven days earlier, Chesterfield have given their fight to avoid relegation a massive boost, one point clear of Forest Green in 23rd.

Yeovil Town 1

Wing 80

Chesterfield 2

Reed 66, Dennis 90+4

Referee: Kevin Johnson 7/10

Attendance: 3792

Match rating: 3/5

Yeovil (4-4-2): Krysiak 7; James 6, Mugabi 5, N Smith 6, Dickson 5; Green 5 (C Smith 76, 6), Gray 7, Bird 7 (Wing 69, 7), Khan 8; Zoko 7, Surridge 6.

Subs not used: Maddison, Santos, Whelan

Chesterfield (4-3-3): Ramsdale 6; Weir 5, Nelson 6, Whitmore 7, Maguire 6; Reed 7, McCourt 5, Kay 5; Rowley 6, O’Grady 5 (Dennis 83, 6), Hines 7 (Kellett 58, 6).

Subs not used: Parkin, Binnom-Williams, Wiseman, Dimaio, De Girolamo.