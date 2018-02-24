Match gallery: Chesterfield 2 Swindon Town 1

Have your say

Chesterfield snapped their four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over promotion hopefuls Swindon Town.

Results elsewhere didn’t go their way and the gap to safety remains five points, but victory may be a much needed shot in the arm for Jack Lester’s relegation threatened side.

Match photographer Gareth Williams captured the action as it unfolded.

