Match gallery: Chesterfield 2 Barnet 1

Birthday boy Robbie Weir netted a dramatic late winner to lift Chesterfield off the bottom of League Two and out the drop zone.
The 2-1 victory over visitors Barnet, the side directly above them at the start of the day, stretched the Spireites’ unbeaten run to six games in league action.
It wasn’t the prettiest of games, nor the best of performances since Jack Lester took over at the Proact, but judging by the scenes at full-time, it was the result that meant the most in his short tenure so far.
