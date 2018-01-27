Match gallery: Chesterfield 0 Stevenage 1

Chesterfield’s infuriating inconsistency reared its ugly head again this afternoon at the Proact as they lost to a single Stevenage goal.

The Spireites failed to follow up their wins over Luton and Yeovil with a third positive result and they still haven’t won three on the trot since April 2015.

What will be particularly galling is the manner of the goal conceded, another unfortunate goalkeeping error.

Aaron Ramsdale’s botched clearance kick gifted Boro their winner early in the second half and try as they might, Town couldn’t find a leveller.

