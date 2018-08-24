Martin Allen backs Chesterfield FC to bounce back

Spireites boss Martin Allen is backing his side to bounce back from successive defeats.

Chesterfield face a tough home test against Allen’s former club Barnet before a Bank Holiday road trip to Hartlepool United as they look to return to winnings way follow defeats to Barrow and Salford City.

“We have had two loses and that is a testing situation,” said Allen.

“We have had a testing couple of weeks on the pitch and off the pitch, I think we are a tight unit on and off the pitch and the fans, with the energy and enthusiam which they bring, keeps us going.

“It’s about how you bounce back from these little slips up and showing the courage to do that, I’m sure our players will do that.

“Not many teams win their first three games after getting relegated, it is difficult to go straight away.

“The first three wins and clean sheets were good. I thought our best performance was against Salford. Individual errors cost us dear and we should have come away with the three points.

“We have been playing well and we are not far off, but we have got to improve. We will improve.There is more to come from all the players.”

Allen could have right hand man Adrian Whitbread back with him as he returns to work following his recent health scare.

He added: “Having Adrian back on saturday will be great, but we will see how he goes, it is one stage at a time.

“We have been in contact with the doctors and consultants to see how far he can go. Hopefully he will be back doing the warm up on Saturday.”

But he will have to plot for three valuable home points without the services of midfielder Charlie Carter, who picked up an ankle injury in the defeat to Salford City.

“He has an ankle ligament injury, but thankfully it is not a fracture,” said Allen. “With the level he has got we are looking at anything between three and six weeks.

“He is a great lad, he is fit strong and resilient. He can walk on it and the crutches are just taking the weight off it,

“He has got heavy programme of morning and afternoon treatment to strengthen the ankle.

“He will be out for a while but it’s a chance for someone else now. There is a good chance that Joe Rowley will be involved with us on Saturday.”

Sam Wedgbury has also begun his road to recovery after he was stretchered off during the Spireites’ 3-2 defeat at Barrow.

He is currently receiving treatment at the club and is expected to have an operation on his injured knee in two weeks time.