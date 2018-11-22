Martin Allen admits that three senior goalkeepers is ‘probably not sustainable’ for Chesterfield

Martin Allen has admitted that having three goalkeepers in his squad is ‘probably not sustainable.’

The Chesterfield boss brought in Shwan Jalal as his number one in the summer, but Hull City loanee Callum Burton arrived in August and has played all but four of the games since.

Chesterfield FC Goalkeeper Joe ANYON - Image Jez Tighe

Transfer listed Joe Anyon is yet to depart, meaning the club has three senior stoppers on the books.

A recent Achilles injury has kept Jalal out of action, but he returned to the pitch in a friendly with Sheffield FC last week.

He’s had to be content with training alongside the youth team keeper, however.

“It’s probably not sustainable,” said Allen of his current goalkeeping stable.

“Shwan came on for 20 minutes the other night (at Sheffield FC) and did very well.

“We know he’s a good goalkeeper.

“He’s trained again with the youth team goalkeeper because I think it’s very important I have some loyalty to the players who have done so well for us since 25th September. I have to keep the dynamics of the group together.”

Allen has suggested the door isn’t closed for Jalal, who won the National League with Macclesfield last season.

But for now he’s sticking with Burton, who has been in goal for the duration of Town’s 10-game unbeaten streak.

“When I can, more often than not, Shwan will be back with us, training with Carl Muggleton.

“I do have a loyalty to the people who have come in and done well.”