‘Manager may make changes but we want to carry on run against Man City’

Even if Jack Lester makes a number of changes for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy game, he’ll still want his players to carry on their unbeaten run.

The Spireites welcome Manchester City Under 21s to the Proact tonight, knowing that a win would send them through to the knockout stages.

Victory would also make it five games unbeaten in all competitions.

Sam Hird has played in the final of the Trophy with Chesterfield and insists the club are keen to succeed in it again.

“It’s one we want to do well in,” he said.

“It’s a chance for the manager to probably give a chance to players who haven’t been playing and he’ll want to win at the same time.

“We want to carry on this mentality of not getting beat, winning games.”

Tonight will present a different kind of test for Chesterfield, who have started to turn things around in League Two but remain bottom of the table.

Hird said: “It will be a bit different against a top team like Manchester City, who will probably play a few of their fringe players, younger lads and it will be a good game.”