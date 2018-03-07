Louis Reed will have to fight for Spireites place when suspension ends

Louis Reed will have to fight for his place in the team once his two-game suspension is served, just like Jack Lester did as a player.

The midfielder is banned for two games after picking up a 10th yellow card of the season against Swindon.

“It’s a bit of a blow but a chance for others,” said Lester.

“We don’t want to be losing a really consistent performer, we’ll miss him, but others can come in and then he’ll have to get his place back.

“That’s the reality when you get suspended, I’ve had numerous in my time, you lose your place and it’s frustrating but he’s a competitive player.”

Reed has started more League Two games than any other Spireite this season.