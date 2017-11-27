LOOK: Can you spot anyone familiar in the Spireites end at Mansfield?

Have your say

Chesterfield fans travelled in great numbers to watch their side draw 2-2 with Mansfield.

Spireites turned in a dominant second half display and impressed throughout as they were denied by a late Zander Diamond goal.

Chesterfield fans celebrate a goal.

Take a look at our fans gallery and see if you can spot anyone familiar

