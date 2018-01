Have your say

Chesterfield fans enjoyed a great trip to Somerset after their side beat Yeovil 2-1.

Kristian Dennis fired Chesterfield to a crucial victory in their battle against relegation with a 93rd-minute winner against fellow strugglers Yeovil.

The Spireites striker pounced on a late defensive mistake to score his 13th goal of the season and secure back-to-back victories for the visitors.

Match photographer Gareth Williams captured these faces in the crowd.