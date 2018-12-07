LISTEN: Martin Allen reveals pair will be out for another two months and speaks defiantly and emotionally about Salford visit

It never rains but it pours for Chesterfield boss Martin Allen, who will be without a pair of key players for another two months.

The Spireites manager revealed this morning that Charlie Carter and Drew Talbot will both be out for a further two months due to injury.

Charlie Carter is a big miss for Chesterfield

Carter was expected back a lot sooner, after undergoing ankle surgery, but his return appears to be have been pushed back.

Similarly, Talbot hasn't featured since 25th September and won't play again in 2018.

Laurence Maguire is another joining the queue for the treatment room - the young defender is booked in for a knee operation next week and is likely to be out for up to eight weeks.

Joe Rowley is suspended for tomorrow's visit of second-placed Salford City, but Allen made an impassioned statement that he'll continue to fight for the club as first team boss.

He insisted he hasn't sought to use his injury problems as an excuse and he'll go into battle with the players available to him.

Chesterfield are winless at home and in the league since 11th August, but they're unbeaten in the National League in nine games - all of which were draws.