Leyton Orient v Chesterfield match gallery

Chesterfield’s 10 game unbeaten run came to an end as the Martin Allen’s side fell to National League table toppers Leyton Orient 3-1.

Josh Koroma put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute with a slick finish, but the Spiterites responded well when Andrew Kiwomya headed in the equalising goal with 11 minutes to go in the first half.

Despite promising chances, Orient was able to seal the win in the second half with goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Macauley Bonne.

Check out the best of the action in our match gallery.