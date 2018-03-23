Lester welcomes back ‘perfect player for a manager’ but veteran is not yet ready

Jack Lester welcomes one of his most consistent performers back for this Sunday’s game against promotion chasing Notts County.

The manager will have midfielder Louis Reed back from suspension and available for selection, but revealed that Ian Evatt is still weeks away from a return.

Crucially, there are no new injuries to report after the 1-1 draw at Cheltenham and a week’s training.

“All positive, Reedy is back in, Jordan Sinnott has been training a little bit, we’re getting the numbers back up there,” he said.

“Training has been very good, players are really pushing to play and we’ve got some tough decisions to make.”

The bad news is that Evatt, who has returned to training after a knee injury sustained at Christmas, is not quite ready to slot back into first team action.

“Evo is ahead of schedule but he’d be a good few weeks,” said Lester.

“It will get a stage where it’d be worth the risk. He’s trying his best to get back but he’s got a bit of a way to go yet.”

But there is good news, in the 5ft 6ins shape of on-loan Sheffield United man Reed.

Lester is delighted to have the youngster back after a two-game ban.

“He’s been excellent, he’s very consistent, you know what you’re going to get from him, he has a level of performance that he doesn’t dip below,” said the boss.

“It’s a sign of a good player, consistency.

“Every player here is very capable of having a good game and it’s how many times they can repeat that in a row, that’s how you judge a player.

“Consistency is the key for top players, turning out performance after performance after performance, that’s why they’re sought after and I think Reedy comes into that bracket.

“He doesn’t let you down, that’s why I think he’ll go on to have a very good career.

“It’s a big boost for us, he can handle the occasion, wants the ball whether you’re 1-0 up or 1-0 down, he’s a perfect player for a manager.”

Results elsewhere have been relatively kind to 23rd placed Chesterfield over the past week or so and they remain six points from safety, but with two games in hand over the four sides above them in League Two.

Lester added: “Results were good for us, we’ll wait and see what happens on Saturday and then it’s about us winning our own games.

“There’s lots to be positive about.”