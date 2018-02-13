Lester wants players to get fans on board tonight against Cambridge United

Have your say

Jack Lester has told his players to give the Proact crowd a performance they can get behind tonight.

Cambridge United are the visitors in another crunch League Two clash.

The U’s parted company with boss Shaun Derry four days ago and will be led by assistant head coach Joe Dunne and newly-promoted first team coach Mark Bonner.

That change might mean a different formation or style of play for Cambridge, but Lester has been concentrating his efforts on the players his men will face.

“They’ve had a bit of success playing the diamond,” he said.

“The last time the interim manager went in he changed to a 4-2-3-1 so we’re aware they do that.

“But our focus has been on the individuals we’ll be playing against and not formations.

“We’re looking at strengths and weaknesses rather than trying to second guess a formation that might change after 10 minutes.”

Last time the teams met Cambridge were powerful up front and their big strikers Jabo Ibehre and Uche Ikpeazu caused problems for the Spireites.

Lester has covered that direct threat in his preparations for the game, but he’s more concerned with ensuring his side control the game.

“They have, in the past, been direct and play off seconds,” he said.

“We’ve shown clips of that.

“We’re prepared for it, we’ve played them once this season already.

“But with us at home it’s more about us, our focus has been about imposing our game on them.

“We give players information but a lot of the information is how we can beat them.”

Four of Lester’s seven wins as Town boss have come at the Proact Stadium, and the manager has praised the home support for playing a part in helping Chesterfield secure those results .

Tonight he wants his players to get the fans involved through an impressive performance.

“I think the fans have been brilliant since we came in, they’ve been positive and got us over the line a couple of times.

“They’ve a massive part to play and we need them on side.

“We have to give them something to be on side about.

“It’s important the performance is one they can relate to and get behind.

“We can’t expect them to get behind performances that aren’t good enough.”