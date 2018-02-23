Lester tips Millwall loanee to follow in some big footsteps

Have your say

Jack Lester has tipped Sid Nelson to forge a successful career at centre-half and likened his character to that of a Town fan favourite.

The Chesterfield boss says on-loan Millwall defender Nelson is just like Ian Evatt in the way that he aggressively pushes himself forward.

Nelson returned from a knee injury at the weekend and was one of the better performers in the 2-0 defeat at Carlisle.

Evatt is working on a comeback from his own knee problem and the club hopes to have him back in five or six weeks.

When asked if he had to hold players like Nelson and Evatt back sometimes for their own good, Lester said: “No, let them be, I like that.

“They push themselves forward all the time.

“Ian Evatt tried to play when he injured his knee, you don’t want to take that character away.”

In Lester’s eyes, it’s Evatt’s character that brought him three promotions and 42 Premier Leage appearances.

The Spireites boss sees the same traits in 22-year-old Nelson.

For Lester, it’s the mental approach that takes you far in the game – a belief backed up by many of his friends and contacts.

“That character is the reason why Evo has had such a strong, successful career and I imagine Sid will be the same because he’s got that character,” he said.

“When I first came into coaching I texted all the footballers, ex footballers and coaches in my phone to ask what the key ingredient was to successful player and a successful team.

“Everyone replied with answers that were character and not quality, not technical, not tactical.

“The key to being a top footballer is definitely a psychological one.”

Nelson arrived at the club on loan in January, having spent time with Yeovil Town earlier in the season.

He’s also had time on loan with Newport County.

Like Evatt, Millwall fan Nelson is out of contract this summer.

He’s made six appearances as a Spireite to date.