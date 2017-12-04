Lester’s sympathy for midfielder as injury robs him of first start since August

Jack Lester has expressed sympathy for a player who was just breaking into the Chesterfield side when he suffered an injury setback.

Jordan Sinnott hasn’t started a game for the Spireites since August and has played in only 10 of Chesterfield’s 25 matches this season.

But had it not been for ligament damage in his ankle, sustained before the Mansfield game, he would have started against Manchester City in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

The 23-year-old was signed in the summer from Halifax, ending a two-and-a-half year spell in non league.

For a player who started at Huddersfield and played in the Championship, albeit just two times, the move looked like a golden chance to resurrect his Football League career.

But a pre-season niggle interrupted his preparations for the League Two campaign and although he started the first four games, scoring twice, he has had to settle for a place on the bench ever since.

Lester feels for the central midfielder because his efforts in training were about to be rewarded, when the injury struck.

Explaining the nature of the knock, the Chesterfield boss said: “He’s got a bit of an ankle ligament injury.

“It was a bit of an innocuous one, his standing foot was planted in the ground and there was a little bit of a wobble..

“He’ll be at least eight weeks, two to three months is the first estimate so he won’t play again this calendar year.”

Sinnott had been impressing the manager on the training pitch and that led to his first taste of league action since September, when he came off the bench against Exeter last month.

Another appearance from the bench followed against Forest Green Rovers and Lester planned to start Sinnott against Manchester City.

“He was breaking in, he would have played against Man City, he’s been training fantastically well and his attitude has been first class,” said Lester.

“I’m really disappointed for him because he was training brilliantly in the group and I like people on the training ground who train like he does.

“Even though he’s not been playing on a Saturday he’s a loss to us because he’s been great.”