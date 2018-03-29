Lester’s request to Town fans ahead of Vale clash

Jack Lester has called for a large travelling contingent of Spireites to back his team at Port Vale tomorrow.

The Chesterfield boss believes a sizeable away support would benefit the team as they look to go three unbeaten and strike a big blow to a fellow relegation rival in League Two.

As of yesterday afternoon 300 tickets had been sold, but a number of Town fans are expected to travel and pay on the day.

“It would help us,” said Lester.

“A good away support, behind the goal at Vale, it’s a good away stand, there’s something I quite like about it.

“If we can get that half full or even more than that it wouldn’t half help us.”

The travelling Spireites haven’t had too much to cheer about on the road this season, with just three away victories.

But Lester will be hoping for a repeat of the joyous scenes at Yeovil in January, when players leapt into the open arms of supporters to celebrate a dramatic winner.