Lester runs the eye over trialists and continues to monitor experienced centre-half

Jack Lester is running his eye over a number of trialists and admits Chesterfield are still monitoring the Richard Wood situation at Rotherham United.

Players hopeful of becoming Spireites have been at the club this week and others will arrive next week.

Lester, who has already signed six new faces since the transfer window opened, says there are no deals planned for the trialists just yet.

The club are, however, waiting on transfer news elsewhere that would allow them to move on some targets.

“We have one or two in this week and one or two in next week,” he said.

“It’s a funny time January, people are set on their squads.

“A signing triggers a domino of movement, there’s a couple of chains we’re in at the minute.

“We get offered hundreds of players but they’re not right, you have to wait for an Alex (Whitmore, signed this week) or move early for a Drew Talbot.

“Zavon (Hines) we knew he could be ours and his contract ended in January so even though he had been playing every week for them, they had to let him go.

“A lot of the time you’re not going to get a player who is playing every week without a transfer fee.”

Earlier today Rotherham boss Paul Warne seemed to pour cold water on the chances of experienced centre-half Wood returning to the Proact, where he previously spent time on loan.

The Millers want to have a replacement in the building before Wood goes anywhere.

“That ship could have sailed really,” Warne said.

“Unless I can get someone in who is significantly better than the back four I have currently, then I am happy to go with what I’ve got.

“That can change in a heartbeat but, as things stand, I don’t see a lot better out there.”

In response, Lester simply added that Chesterfield are still watching on with interest.

“We’re still monitoring that,” he said.