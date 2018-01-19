Lester on the strides made between the last Yeovil Town game and this weekend’s clash

Jack Lester was sat in the stands as a very interested spectator the last time Chesterfield took on Yeovil Town.

He was days away from becoming the Spireites’ new manager and witnessed a 3-2 defeat at the Proact Stadium.

Tomorrow they take on the Glovers again and Lester has spent the last three and a half months trying to improve Town.

He believes they’ve taken steps forward in the time between the two Yeovil fixtures, comparing the six wins they’ve picked up under his command with the four they’d earned in the previous 10 months.

“I think we’ve made some good strides, I think we’re competitive,” he said.

“The club had won fourgames in 10 months before, and I think we now go into games looking quite positive.

“We’ve obviously won a lot more games than that in a lot shorter period of time.”

Lester has added six players to his squad this month already, centre-half Alex Whitmore the latest to sign up this week.

But he’s adamant it will take a lot longer for his vision of the future to come to pass.

“Progress has been made but I’m not satisfied,” he said.

“It’s not the end vision we have, it’s not there.

“The reason it takes four windows in my opinion is because you have to sign the characters that represent the team you want to be and allow others to mould into that way.

“If you look at Luton, I know we beat them, but they’ve had four windows, they have got a massive budget but it didn’t happen overnight for them and they’ve got the biggest budget in the league.

“It’s happening now but it took four or five windows to get it anywhere near like.”