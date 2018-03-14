Lester on the qualities that make a captain

Jack Lester says the captain’s armband is an ‘honour’ to be bestowed on an individual, but all players should try to be leaders.

The Chesterfield boss handed Drew Talbot the task of leading the side on Saturday, with most recent skipper Robbie Weir out injured.

Weir joined fellow 2017/18 captains Ian Evatt and Sam Hird in the stands instead of on the pitch for the visit of Lincoln City.

Jak McCourt also wore it for 45 minutes at Coventry earlier this season, following Hird’s early exit from the game through injury.

In deciding who to give the armband to for the Lincoln game, Lester weighed up a number of factors.

“I think you give it to someone who has good behaviours,” he said.

“It doesn’t always have to be the most vocal, but someone in the right place in the right time, with a consistency about them, reliable, someone people can look up to.”

“Captain is a nice honour and a reflection of the character you show and the performances you give.

“I think everyone should be trying to do that.”

Talbot played his 281st game as a Spireite against Lincoln, but just the fourth of his second spell at the Proact.