Lester offers progress reports on Spireites trio

Jack Lester says there may be one or two Chesterfield players back in contention to face Lincoln City.

The Spireites boss gave updates on trio George Smith, Joe Anyon and Robbie Weir ahead of Saturday’s match with the Imps at the Proact Stadium.

Lester watched Lincoln’s 1-1 draw against Mansfield on Tuesday night and is expecting a tough game against a side looking to break into the top seven.

“It’s been a really good week of training. I’m expecting a high energy performance,” said Lester.

“There’s one or two coming back into contention tomorrow.

“George Smith has had an extra couple of weeks training and he’ll benefit from that.

“Joe Anyon is getting there, he’s getting close to full training. We’re pleased, he’s making good progress.

“Having Joe’s presence around is great, he talks well and has a great attitude.

“Robbie Weir’s been running around on the training pitch today, so maybe he’s ahead of schedule, which is good.”

While Lester has been pleased with top scorer Kristian Dennis this week after the striker was left out of the win over Swindon.

“Kristian Dennis has been brilliant in training, I knew we’d get a good reaction from him as he’s a good lad,” he added.