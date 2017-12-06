Lester makes Town an attractive proposition

Jack Lester has made Chesterfield a much more attractive proposition and any new era must be built around him.

Little has been made public about the interested party eyeing up the League Two club, but it is now a well established fact that there is one.

Multiple sources in and around the Proact have confirmed a takeover is a genuine possibility, for the first time perhaps since Dave Allen put the club up for sale.

We know it’s ‘foreign investment’ and that they’ve watched Lester’s Town, or more likely had the side watched by someone who knows their football.

We’re told the potential buyers have liked what they’ve seen, or been told about, on the pitch.

And if they watched Lester’s two-part video interview with the club website over the weekend, they’ll surely understand how key the manager is to lifting Chesterfield out of the doldrums.

He spoke with the kind of passion and emotion that can only come from a man whose love for the club and the fans runs deep.

Lester gets it, at the Proact.

He gets it in the same way Chris Wilder gets it at Bramall Lane.

And when a manager combines a comprehensive understanding of a club and its fanbase with an ability to produce results on the pitch, good things can happen – as Wilder has proved with Chesterfield’s near neighbours.

With a bit of backing, Lester could not only provide the same excitement as a manager that he did in the number 14 shirt, but galvanise the club and its entire fanbase – ‘stayaways’ included.

Any new owner at a football club faces questions over motives, means and methods.

Should this mystery party complete a takeover, they could ease the minds of the Town faithful by quickly putting on record their intention to both retain and support Lester in his role.

After all, he’s injected hope into a club that appeared on course to lose its Football League status.

Five games without defeat in League Two have instilled belief and created a little bit of a buzz around the club.

The financial backing to strengthen a squad he’s already drastically improved would give Lester the chance to lift Chesterfield well clear of danger and aim even higher for next season.

A new owner may want to make changes in several areas but one department that needs no tinkering is the first team management.