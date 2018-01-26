Lester keen to explore the attitude of young talent

Jack Lester says there is talent in the club’s youth system, but he’s keen to explore the attitude of the young Spireites.

Chesterfield’s first team boss has taken time to have a look at the club’s home grown players and has spotted prospects.

“There is, I’ve probably seen them five, six, seven times,” he said.

“There are one or two in the U16s and a few bright first years, one or two second years as well.

“There’s one or two that are quite bright and we’ll have a chat and see if their attitude is right.”

One player fans are excited about is 16-year-old local lad Jamie Sharman.

Lester admits the centre-half has something about him: “I’ve seen a little bit of him, he’s bright, he’s not bad, he’s got a future.”