Lester in unrepeatable ‘bust up’ that left his players with a challenge

What Jack Lester said to his players this week was unrepeatable but it’s safe to say he left them with a challenge.

The Chesterfield boss was ‘very, very annoyed’ at the lack of fight in Saturday’s defeat by Lincoln City and informed his squad in no uncertain terms, in what he called a ‘bust up.’

A 3-1 defeat to the Imps and results elsewhere have left the Spireites bottom of League Two, six points from safety.

With 11 games remaining Lester is eyeing up the relegation run-in, but only his own side’s fixtures interest him.

“I’m looking at ours,” he said.

“It’s about our results, I’m looking at who we’re playing and how we’re going to beat them.

“It’s about us putting a performance on.

“Our performance in the last half an hour on Saturday probably wouldn’t have beaten anyone in the league.

“Our performance to get ahead was quite good.

“It’s about us taking control of the performance a bit more, on Saturday it was a bit passive.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cheltenham, Lester has told his players it’s up to them to take charge of their own fate with their on-field actions.

“You control it, you might be able to influence someone else’s performance with a big tackle,” he said.

“Or are you waiting for it to come from someone else?

“Are you going to win that header and more than just win it, or see how the game pans out?

“The players have an opportunity to be the catalyst, the energiser.

“I don’t think enough are grabbing that opportunity, which is a little bit the way the discussion went – but I won’t repeat it.”

Lester welcomed a trio of midfielders back to training this week in the form of Jordan Sinnott, Louis Dodds and Robbie Weir.

But tomorrow’s game is likely to come too soon for Sinnott, but he could take part in a training game next week alongside Ian Evatt, who is ‘ahead of schedule’ in recovering from a knee problem.