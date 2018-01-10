Lester believes ‘fantastic’ Sheffield United loan man will stay put

Have your say

Jack Lester does not expect Louis Reed’s loan spell to come to a premature halt, because it’s working out well for all parties.

The Chesterfield boss believes that regular first team football is ‘perfect’ for the 20-year-old’s progression, his presence is helping Town and Sheffield United will be happy to see their youngster improving.

Reed, who has played in 31 of Town’s 33 matches this season, has been particularly impressive of late.

It was recently revealed that he was topping the League Two table for passes made and sitting sixth in the division in terms of defensive battles.

His ‘temporary’ manager has taken note and wants to help the midfielder get even better.

“I’m delighted with Reedy, he’s been fantastic, I think he’s really developing well,” said Lester.

“He’s got a real bright future.

“There are little areas of his game that we really want to help him with because he wants to be better.

“That’s key for me, he’s focused on what he wants to be.

“He’s great on the training ground and great in matches, he’s enjoying himself.”

When a loan player shines, there’s always the worry that a recall may follow but Lester doesn’t expect that to be the case.

“I don’t think so, we’ve not had indication saying that.

“We love him here, as far as I’m aware he’ll stay for the rest of the season.

“I think it suits both parties, we’ll work hard to move him forward and Sheffield United will be happy that he’s playing every week, which is key for young players’ development.

“Getting out and getting first team football is perfect for Reedy.”

Reed became the youngest player to represent the Blades in league action when he made his April 2014 debut against Rotherham United.