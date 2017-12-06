Lester begins emergency keeper hunt after Anyon suffers suspected broken arm

Chesterfield’s hunt for an emergency loan goalkeeper has begun after Joe Anyon suffered a suspected broken arm in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Fleetwood Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 30-year-old was injured in a collision with Fleetwood’s Alex Reid deep in the second half and defender Laurence Maguire was forced to deputise between the sticks.

A first half goal from Jack Sowerby and a late one from Reid, while Town were down to 10 men, saw the Spireites fall to defeat at the hands of League One opponents.

And the Trophy exit came at an even greater cost, leaving Lester without a recognised senior stopper.

The retirement of Tommy Lee earlier in the season meant Anyon was Town’s only keeper with five or more league appearances to his name – which makes the club eligible for an emergency loan signing.

“Joe Anyon will need an x-ray,” said the Chesterfield boss.

“It is a contact injury with a collision, so it is looking like a break, so we will have to find an emergency loan.

It isn’t ideal but it is what it is.”

Lester thought that his team were well below-par on Tuesday, with some of the players that took to the field against the Cod Army squandering their opportunity to impress.

It was a much changed Spireites line-up, the likes of Ian Evatt and Jak McCourt given extra time to recover from niggles and others like Kristian Dennis, Andy Kellett, Louis Reed, Sam Hird and Jerome Binnom-Williams left on the bench.

“We didn’t perform well. We gave lads the opportunity tonight and they didn’t perform to how we wanted to,” said Lester.

“The lads had waited for their opportunities to play and we wanted to show people what they could do.

“They had waited for their chance and unfortunately for them, they didn’t take it. You need players to play well and they haven’t.

“I imagine that the team on Saturday will have a different feel to it.

“I don’t think we were ever really in the game, to be honest, but we picked a team who we felt that would be competitive

“We gave some players the chance to showcase themselves but had Saturday’s game (against Barnet at the Proact Stadium) in mind, which is a big game for us.”