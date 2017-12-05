Lester and Evans go head to head for League Two award

Have your say

Jack Lester and his Mansfield counterpart Steve Evans have both been nominated for the League Two Manager of the Month award.

Lester guided his men to wins over Exeter and Forest Green Rovers and held Swindon and Mansfield to draws in league action during the month of November.

Stags manager Evans is also up for the award thanks to a 10-point haul from four games.

Only Chesterfield found the net against Mansfield in league action during November.

Luton boss Nathan Jones and Notts County’s Kevin Nolan are the other nominated gaffers.