League Two club make offer for Spireites striker

Have your say

A League Two club has made an offer for Chesterfield’s Kristian Dennis, only hours after he was transfer listed.

Derbyshire Times sources suggest that Port Vale are the club keen on the Spireites’ top goalscorer.

Earlier today Town’s manager Martin Allen told supporters through a statement on the club’s website that Dennis wanted to remain a Football League player and he had agreed to make the frontman available – for the right price.

And this afternoon The Stoke Sentinel reported that Vale have tabled bids for two strikers, as Neil Aspin attempts to rebuild his squad.

Vale are expected to face competition for the 28-year-old, who came agonisingly close to a January transfer deadline day move to Bradford City, before Chesterfield pulled the plug on it.

He grabbed 21 goals last season, but the Spireites still finished bottom of League Two.