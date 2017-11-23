Kellett on critics, his new home on the pitch and McCourt’s ‘goal’

Andy Kellett no longer has a preferred position on the pitch, thanks to Jack Lester and his staff.

The 24-year-old came to the club as a defender but in recent weeks has found himself in a ‘number 10’ role supporting Kristian Dennis, or on the wing.

And a switch appears to have done him good, with a string of improved performances under his belt.

There have been other contributing factors when it comes to his form, which has begun to silence doubts that fans and commentators had about the on-loan Wigan man.

He doesn’t blame those who were critical, however.

“Everyone is allowed their opinion and I feel like they were probably right,” he said.

“I’ve got confidence in myself and I’ve known I could do better than what I’ve shown at the start and since the new gaffer came in he’s filled me with a lot more confidence.

“The increase in training has worked as well.

“Before I came I had only trained a week at Wigan and I was out most of last year because I’d done my knee twice.

“With every game I’ve felt stronger and sharper and I feel like there’s a lot more.

“I feel like I’m playing okay at the moment but I know I can play a lot better than what I’m showing.”

Addressing his new-found home in the ‘hole’ between Dennis and the midfield, Kellett says he’s enjoying life further up the pitch.

The former Manchester United loanee said: “I do like that position, I’ve never really played further forward, I’ve always played as a left-back.

“In this formation an the way he wants us to play, I’m relishing it really. I don’t really have a favourite position now if I’m honest.”

Kellett was one of a number of players who impressed in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Forest Green Rovers.

He whipped in the dangerous free-kick from which Jak McCourt glanced home a header with the faintest of touches.

So faint, in fact, that Kellett doesn’t think McCourt touched the ball.

He’s not bothered about arguing to claim the goal – despite a number of supporters sharing his opinion and the video not being particularly conclusive – but he seems a little miffed to have the assist taken off him in a case of mistaken identity.

“To be fair we were talking about it earlier and like I said to the staff, I know it sounds stupid but I’d rather set up a goal than score a goal.

“Personally I don’t think he did touch it but the way he’s run off and everyone else has I’ve just thought I might as well let him have it.

“But I think the assist has gone down as Louis Reed’s.”