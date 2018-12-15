Keeping Hull City keeper is a possiblity but Chesterfield are awaiting the Tigers’ decision

Martin Allen wants to keep Hull City keeper Callum Burton at the Proact until the end of the season and says enquiries into that possibility began two months ago.

The young shot stopper has impressed the Chesterfield boss during his loan spell.

He’s kept four clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals in his 18 appearances as a Spireite.

Allen is still awaiting a decision from the 22-year-old’s parent club on the second half of the season, having first asked the question two months ago.

“It’s a possibility,” said Allen.

“I’ve got to wait for Hull’s decision on that. We’ve made enquiries to have him here until the end of the season.

“He’s not sure which way it’s all going, either. He would like to stay, he’s really enjoying himself and is loving playing every game. But we’re in Hull’s hands and have to respect their decision.

“Obviously we’re in a position where we’ve got to look around and see what’s out and about and weigh up our options and costs.”

Burton shone in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Salford, making a couple of vital saves to protect the clean sheet and the three points, Chesterfield’s first since 11th August.

Allen says he’s developing under the watchful eyes of both Chesterfield and Hull City’s goalkeeping coaches and backs the custodian to have a good future in the game.

“He works at Hull one day a week and works with us three days a week.

“He’s always with Carl Muggleton here and Barry Richardson at Hull, who is a good friend of mine. I know how hard he works the goalkeepers over there. Carl is a little bit similar here.

“Yes there are areas of his game he needs to improve, but every player has points they need to improve, whoever they are.

“Every player, member of staff, journalist, we’ve all got things we need to improve day in and day out.

“There’s no one that works harder than Callum, he thrives on hard work.

“There’s no doubt in a couple of years time he’ll be playing at a decent level because he’s a brilliant shot stopper.”

Allen recently made experienced keeper Shwan Jalal available for loan and Joe Anyon remains on the transfer list.